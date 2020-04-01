Lexington Three School Board names new Superintendent

Members of the Lexington Three School Board of Trustees, practicing social distancing around their conference tables, congratulate the newly-named Superintendent on speakerphone. Staff photo by Tony Baughman

Dr. Drew “Ashley” Atkinson Jr., the current Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction in Spartanburg School District Five, has been named the next Superintendent of Lexington Three Schools.

Dr. Drew “Ashley” Atkinson

Dr. Atkinson will come to Batesburg-Leesville from the Upstate district now led by former Lexington Three Superintendent Dr. Randall Gary, who took the top job at Spartanburg Five in April 2019.

Dr. Atkinson was chosen from a field of 20-plus applicants and three finalists, who visited Batesburg-Leesville on Monday and Tuesday for their final interviews. The unanimous vote Tuesday night by our School Board culminated a lengthy selection process that had been threatened by the statewide mandated school closings in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

School officials were forced to cancel a series of planned public receptions with the finalists after the COVID-19 shutdown. During the final interviews, Board members spread out around several conference tables, practicing recommended “social distancing” to prevent potential spread of the virus.

Dr, Atkinson, who will begin work in Batesburg-Leesville on July 1, was offered a three-year contract with a $145,000 annual salary plus an 8 percent annuity based on the Superintendent salary.

School Board chair Stacey Derrick said the Board landed on the right person to lead Lexington Three schools into their next 100 years.

“I actually am overjoyed that we had such a good pool of candidates. It was a very tough decision,” Mrs. Derrick said after the Board deliberated for nearly three hours in executive session Tuesday night. “We obviously spent a lot of time thinking it through and making the best decision for this district.”

When the Board named its finalists earlier this month, Board member Cheryl Burgess said the Board was searching for a Superintendent “who’s going to see our vision, lead our district and be on the same page with us,” she said at the time.

Mrs. Derrick believes that Dr. Atkinson fits that description.

“We needed someone who understood that we’re a family community and that we’re all connected. That’s one of the things that’s really important to us, and I know we’ve found a good fit,” she said.

Before being named Assistant Superintendent in Spartanburg Five, Dr. Atkinson served as an Associate Principal for Curriculum and Instruction; Director of Accountability, Assessment and Research; and Director of Guidance Services. In the classroom, he was a mathematics and chemistry teacher, as well as an assistant football coach, wrestling coach and golf coach.

Dr. Atkinson earned his doctorate in educational leadership from Nova Southeastern University, holds a master’s degree in library and information science from the University of South Carolina, and earned his bachelor’s degree in mathematics with minors in computer science and chemistry from Francis Marion University.

After their meeting, members of the Lexington Three School Board placed a congratulatory speakerphone call to Dr. Atkinson, who said he had spent the day in Batesburg-Leesville, returned to his Upstate home with a couple pounds of local barbecue and said his favorite is purple.