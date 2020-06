Lexington Three recognizes honor graduates in Class of 2020

Congratulations to the Batesburg-Leesville High School Class of 2020!

We are so proud of your many accomplishments and know you are going to do great things! Head on over to our District Three Facebook page to see pictures from our 100th Commencement Ceremony, which was held on Friday, May 29th at the Lexington Three Fine Arts Center.

Valedictorian: Morgan Price

Salutatorian: Joshua Tucker

Honor Graduates

Jaylah Barr ,Winter Bedenbaugh, Jordan Bell, Victoria Berry, Caden Bryant, Kiara Burton, Lauren Caughman, Hannah Derrick, Austin Guo, Tamara Jimenez, Seth McGee, Daniel Miranda-Pereyra, Carley Muilenburg, Dalton Oswalt, Shanez Padgett, Kaitlyn Pendleton, Diavionne Preston, Morgan Price, Reece Rawls, Allissa Reichard, Maria Reyes-Villaseca, Giovanni Rodriguez, Hernandez Cale Salter, Aliyah Shealy, Darrin Shealy, Shelton Shealy, Annabelle Summer,s Susan Taylor, Loring Todd, Logan Truitt, Joshua Tucker, Reid Watson, Mason Williams

Beta Club

Jaylah Barr, Winter Bedenbaugh, Jordan Bell, Tori Berry, Lauren Caughman, Hannah Derrick, Daniel Miranda-Pereyra, Carley Muilenburg, Dalton Oswalt, Diavionne Preston, Morgan Price, Reece Rawls, Maria Reyes Villaseca, Shelton Shealy, Aliyah Shealy, Annabelle Summers, Susan Taylor, Loring Todd, Josh Tucker, Mason Williams

Military Honor Cords

James Gain, Maria Reyes, Jessica Rodriguez, Gabrielle Hall

AVID

Abigail Blume, Kiara Burton, Mylasia Harris, Shaniah Hendricks, Destinee Jackson, Lindsey Jumper, Kenyanna Morris, Maniya Morris, Gabriel Nunes, Prospero Olvera, Anthony Reeves

Career and Technology Pathway Completers

Jordyn Adams, Jaylah Barr, Jordan Bell, Emily Black, Bryce Burkett, Autumn Brooks, Kiara Burton, Lauren Caughman, Logan Davis, Taylor Drafts, Jonathan Eargle, Corbin Elrod, Jimmy Franklin, Gavin Greene, Devin Hall, Gabrielle Hall, Te-embra Haltiwanger, Payton Harmon, Arora Harris, Terry Hook, Tamara Jimenez, Brandon Keisler, Tanner Loveless, Jennifer McCormick, Thomas Miller, Zachary Monroe, Kenyanna Morris, Maniya Morris, Zoe Noriega, Dalton Oswalt, Troy Padgett, Brayden Patrick, Kaitlyn Pendleton, Diavonne Preston, Alexander Price, Morgan Price, George Pue, Kiara Quattlebaum, Manuel Ramos Ibarra, Braylen Reeves, Allissa Reichard, Sha’Dasia Richardson, Esmeralda Rodriguez-Olvera, Giovanni Rodriguez-Hernandez, Aliyah Shealy, Darrin Shealy, Shelton Shealy, Annabelle Summers, Susan Taylor, Matthew Teague, Paul Timmerman, Loring Todd, Sidney Tokar, Briseida Trejo-Ramirez, Joshua Tucker, Reid Watson, Mason Williams, Jason Wood, Ryanne Yarborough, Joclyn Young

Departmental Awards

To qualify for each department’s award, a student must have an outstanding academic average in the required course of study, must meet each department’s individual course requirements, which usually means going beyond the minimum course of study in a particular area, and preferably should show a desire to pursue a college or career goal related to this area of study.

Mathematics – Daniel Miranda

Social Studies – Aliyah Shealy

CTE – Lauren Caughman

Science – Diavonne Preston

Fine Arts – Allissa Reichard

PE – Vernard Ramage

JROTC – Maria Reyes

Foreign Language – Reece Rawls

English – Morgan Price

The David Rimer Servant’s Spirit Award: Ke’Shoun Williams

The Heart of the Panther Award: Aliyah Shealy

Associates of Arts Degree

Austin Guo, Shanez Padgett, Diavionne Preston, Aliyah Shealy, Logan Truitt, Joshua Tucker

General Studies Certificate

Paul Timmerman, Morgan Price

Academic Diploma

Jaylah Barr, Jordan Bell, Hannah Derrick, Tamara Jimenez, Seth McGee, Daniel Miranda-Pereyra, Dalton Oswalt, Shanez Padgett, Kaitlyn Pendleton, Diavionne Preston, Morgan Price, Reece Rawls, Braylen Reeves, Maria Reyes-Villaseca, Aliyah Shealy, Shelton Shealy, Annabelle Summers, Susan Taylor, Loring Todd, Briseida Trejo-Ramirez, Logan Truitt, Joshua Tucker, Mason Williams

Commencement Marshal: Catherine Bedenbaugh

Junior Marshals: Hannah Leaphart, Carlos Nolasco-Madrid, William Smith, Morgan Spradley, Laura Torres

Junior Ushers: Emily Crapps, Adrianna Oxner, Drayton Sheppard, Miguel Torres-Huerta, Michelle Villaseca-Balderas, Anthony Watanabe