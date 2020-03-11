Lexington Three names Superintendent finalists

Dr. Drew “Ashley” Atkinson, Jr., Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction in Spartanburg School District Five in Duncan; Dr. Thomas G. Schmolze, Assistant Superintendent for Administration and Student Services for Fort Mill Schools in Fort Mill; and Dr. James Ann Sheley, Assistant Superintendent for Schools for Richland School District Two in Columbia have been announced as the three finalists for Superintendent in Lexington Three Schools.

The Lexington Three School Board of Trustees voted Tuesday night on the finalists and made its selection after a review of all applicants and interviews with semi-finalist applicants on March 10 and March 12.

“The board is pleased to present three highly-qualified candidates for this crucial leadership position,” said Lexington Three Board Chair Stacey Derrick in a District release. “The board looks forward to final interviews with the candidates later this month.”

Each finalist will spend a day in the district for meetings with staff and faculty, a tour of facilities, a community reception and a final interview. Dr. Schmolze will be in the district on Monday, March 23. Dr. Sheley will be in the district on Wednesday, March 25. Dr. Atkinson will be in the district on Monday, March 30.

The district will host community receptions from 6 to 6:45 p.m. on each day at the district office so community members, parents and staff can have an opportunity to meet all three candidates.

Here is detailed information on each finalist:



Dr. Drew Atkinson

Prior to his Assistant Superintendent role, Dr. Atkinson has served as an Associate Principal for Curriculum and Instruction; Director of Accountability, Assessment and Research; Director of Guidance Services; mathematics and chemistry teacher; assistant football coach; wrestling coach and golf coach. He has a Bachelor of Science degree (Mathematics with minors in Computer Science and Chemistry) from Francis Marion University. He has a Master of Library and Information Science degree from the University of South Carolina and a Doctorate of Education in Educational Leadership from Nova Southeastern University.

Dr. Tommy Schmolze

Prior to his Assistant Superintendent role, Dr. Schmolze served as the Executive Director of Pupil Services; a high school and middle school principal; assistant principal; English teacher and varsity tennis coach. He has a Bachelor of Secondary Education degree (English/Special Education) from Clemson University. He has a Master of School Administration and Supervision degree from Winthrop University and a Doctorate of Education in Educational Leadership and Supervision from Nova Southeastern University.

Dr. James Ann Sheley

Prior to her Assistant Superintendent role, Dr. Sheley served as Chief Planning and Initiatives Officer; Director of Elementary Schools; Founding Principal of Lake Carolina Elementary School; elementary school principal; Curriculum Coordinator; assistant principal; and a 4th, 6th, 7th, and 8th grade teacher. She has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education from Newberry College. She has her Master of Education degree in Administration and her Master’s Plus 30 in Educational Leadership from Winthrop University. She has her Doctorate of Education in Educational Leadership from Nova Southeastern University.

