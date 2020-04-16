Lexington Three approved for Meals-To-You food program

The Lexington Three School District Food Services team has applied and been approved to participate in the Meals-to-You Program.

The Meals-to-You Program provides shelf-stable, easily prepared, kid-friendly breakfasts and lunches to students in rural school districts who were receiving meals through the National School Lunch Program at a free or reduced price. Through the program, a total of 10 breakfasts and 10 lunches are mailed directly to the student’s home every two weeks while

schools are closed due to COVID-19. If at least one student in the household qualifies for free or reduced status, all children under the age of 18 living in the home will also qualify to receive meals.



Lexington Three anticipates being able to begin enrolling families in the program within the next week. Families who already qualified to receive free or reduced meals will be contacted by district personnel soon. Families who were not previously receiving free or reduced meals but feel they may now qualify due to changes in their income or economic status should go ahead and fill out a free or reduced meals application.

The application can be found by visiting www.lex3.org and looking on the COVID-19 Shutdown page under the Feeding Program Information section.

Completed applications can be emailed to dleaphart@lex3.org or faxed to the attention of the Food Services Department at 803-532-8000.