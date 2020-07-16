Lexington Police seek suspects in burglary case

Frederick Michael Nerini of Lexington has been arrested by Town of Lexington Police Department for his alleged involvement in several recent burglaries, grand larcenies, and vandalism cases.

Frederick Nerini

Now, Lexington Police are seeking the whereabouts of two other suspects — Andrew Thomas Goff, age 34 of Leesville, and Cynthia T. Sallee, age 39 of Leesville — in relation to the case.

On the afternoon of July 6, officers were dispatched to the Public Storage at 4935 Sunset Blvd. in Lexington, and The Harvest, 4865 Sunset Blvd., after reports that both places had been burglarized and vandalized and multiple items stolen.

Officers found that the exterior fence at Public Storage had been cut and locks had been removed from several storage units. Numerous items were taken from the storage units, including fine china, carved animal figures, and crystal ware. Two trailers were also stolen. The value of all items taken from Public Storage was more than $21,000.

At The Harvest, officers found an outdoor shed had been broken into. Lawn equipment, a golf cart, and other items valued at more than $7,000.

Andrew Goff

The incidents occurred between July 4 and July 6, as detectives were able to find surveillance video showing multiple people involved. The suspects were seen driving three vehicles, including one truck that had stolen both trailers from Public Storage.

Images of the vehicles involved and the stolen trailers were shared on the Lexington Police Department social media on July 9, and tips were provided to the detectives leading to the identification of the suspects involved.

“The use of social media has been a powerful tool for the Lexington Police Department in quickly identifying those who are involved in crimes with the community’s help,” Lexington Police Chief Terrence Green said in a department release. “This allows detectives to work through cases with unknown subjects quickly and in these incidents in particular, detectives recovered nearly $30,000 of stolen property which was then given back to their owners. We really appreciate our community stepping up over and over again to assist us in keeping the Town of Lexington safe.”

Detectives of the Lexington Police Department, working together with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, interviewed Frederick Nerini, Andrew Goff, and Cynthia Sallee about their involvement in these cases. Detectives were able to recover all of the stolen items, which were being kept at two residences in Lexington County.

Cynthia Sallee

Frederick Nerini was arrested on July 11, charged with two counts of grand larceny and criminal conspiracy. He remains in custody at the Lexington County Detention Center.

Andrew Goff is being sought on outstanding warrants for two counts of third-degree burglary, four counts of grand larceny, two counts of vandalism, criminal conspiracy, and driving under suspension.

Cynthia Sallee is wanted on outstanding warrants of grand larceny and criminal conspiracy.

Goff and Sallee are thought to have fled the area and anyone with information about their whereabouts are asked to contact Detective Payton at 803-358-7271.

Those with information can also contact Midlands Crimestoppers in the following ways:

PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.

MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.

You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the persons responsible for this crime.