Lexington One postpones graduations because of weather

The Gilbert High School Class of 2020, in a senior year already turned on its ear by COVID-19, will have to wait a little longer to turn their tassels.

The Lexington One School District announced earlier today that graduation ceremonies at three high schools – Gilbert, Pelion and White Knoll – have been postponed until next week because of inclement weather forecasts.

“With the rain last week and the rain predicted this week, the scheduled graduations would struggle with rainy and wet conditions all week. If any class deserves a sunny day for graduation, it’s the class of 2020,” stated the release from Lexington One spokesperson Mary Beth Hill.

Seniors at Gilbert High were to have graduated this Thursday morning but ceremonies now have been moved to next Thursday, June 4. All graduations in Lexington One are morning events, scheduled for 8 a.m.

Students at Pelion High were to have graduated tomorrow morning but instead will graduate on Tuesday morning, June 2. Graduation at White Knoll High School has been moved from this Friday to Friday morning, June 5.

The schedule remains unchanged for Lexington and River Bluff High Schools, which will graduate next Monday and Wednesday respectively.