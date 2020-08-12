Lexington Medical Center eyes nonprofit business model

Lexington Medical Center is seeking to become a nonprofit hospital, a step that its leaders say will enable it to continue providing affordable care amid a series of major challenges.

The plan was outlined Tuesday to Lexington County Council, which must approve the change.

It comes as the 49-year-old hospital faces new rivalry with the pending merger of seven nearby Midlands hospitals under the Prisma banner and increased regulatory and financial pressures that could threaten its goal of remaining independent with a focus on local health care.

Lexington Medical Center is one of the few government-created hospitals left in South Carolina, with many others already nonprofit, officials said. Its network includes medical facilities in Batesburtg-Leesville and Gilbert.

The status change sought would allow the hospital to finance debt for improvements more cheaply, reduce pension costs, increase its investment yield and expand services through new partnerships, hospital president Tod Augsburger said.

