Lexington Medical Center closes to most visitors

Lexington Medical Center is now closed to all visitors except in beginning-of-life and end-of-life circumstances.

Beginning earlier today (Friday, March 20), the hospital announced that “visitors will no longer be allowed in Lexington Medical Center facilities. This restriction includes the Emergency department, all procedure areas and inpatient units.”

The hospital release said that there are “some patient circumstances when Lexington Medical Center will allow one visitor,” and those would include obstetric patients, pediatric patients, newborn nursery and special care nursery patients, and end-of-life events.

“Lexington Medical Center is joining all South Carolina hospitals to further restrict visitors to protect our patients, staff and community. This change affects Lexington Medical Center, our community medical and urgent care centers and physician practices,” the press release stated.

Children younger than 18 years of age are not approved as visitors, and there will be no visitors for patients suspected of or who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Effective Monday, March 23, Lexington Medical Center has closed its ambulatory surgery centers at Lexington Medical Center Lexington and Lexington Medical Center Irmo. Urgent Care clinics at those locations will remain open, the release stated.