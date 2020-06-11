Lexington County urges caution as government offices reopen

The administrative offices for the County of Lexington are reopening.

The County of Lexington Administration building has been reopened to the general public after the lengthy COVID-19 shutdown, but the County has put in place necessary precautions in an attempt to further prevent spread of infection.

County staff will work their normal 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. schedules, but the building will be opened to the public between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. only.

Residents will be allowed access to the first through fourth floors, which includes offices for the County Auditor, Treasurer, Assessor, Register of Deeds, GIS and Community Development & Building Permits. Public bathrooms will be available on the first floor only.

Masks and gloves are not required for entry into any County facility, but they are encouraged in accordance with CDC guidelines.

However, all who enter the building will be required to go through temperature check stations, located inside of the building’s front doors. Anyone who displays a temperature of 100-degrees Fahrenheit or greater will not be allowed into the building.

Temperature check stations also will be placed in all County facilities where the public enters to conduct business. Those that have a temperature of 100-degrees Fahrenheit or greater should seek medical attention from their healthcare provider and conduct County business online or over the phone.

In a statement, the County said, “We urge that all of our employees, residents and visitors continue to follow social distancing measures and abide by these hygienic habits to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus:

Wash hands often

Avoid touching eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands

Avoid contact with sick people

Stay at home if you are sick

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or sleeve when coughing or sneezing.”

The County’s online portals are available through the County’s website. The drop box outside of the County’s Administration building still may be utilized for citizens who do not wish to come inside of the building.

Operations for the Irmo-Chapin and Lexington County recreation commissions are not administered by the County of Lexington. The reopening of recreation-commission facilities are determined by the recreation commissions themselves.

Lexington County court operations are following all orders issued by Chief Justice Donald Beatty.

Lexington County Public Libraries are coordinating with the South Carolina State Library Board on how the County’s library branches will reopen to the public.

Signs and markings on how foot traffic will move through the County’s Administration building, located at 212 S. Lake Drive, Lexington, are now in place to help direct the general public.