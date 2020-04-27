Lexington County has state’s fourth-highest COVID-19 tally

The latest rolling heat map shows the “hot spot” growing across the Midlands, as Lexington County now has the fourth-highest total number of coronavirus cases. Courtesy of DHEC

The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in South Carolina continues to grow by more than 100 cases every day, and Lexington County now has the fourth-highest overall count among the state’s 46 counties.

With Monday’s latest numbers, there have been a total of 334 positive COVID-19 cases recorded among Lexington County residents. Five new cases were reported Monday, but there were 12 new cases in Sunday’s report and 18 new cases in Saturday’s data from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Lexington County checks in behind Richland County (840 cases), Greenville County (649) and Charleston County (435) in the overall coronavirus count. By comparison, Lexington County is the sixth most-populous county in the state; Horry and Spartanburg counties have more residents overall but fewer COVID-19 cases than Lexington County at 209 cases and 255 cases respectively.

Three additional deaths were reported in Monday’s DHEC data, bringing the total number of deaths statewide to 177.

Drilling down deeper, there now have been 27 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the two zip codes covering Leesville (18 cases) and Batesburg (9 cases). There have been 32 confirmed cases in the Saluda zip code (29138) and 8 confirmed cases in the Gilbert zip code (29054).