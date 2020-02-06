Lexington Three, Lexington One schools to dismiss early

Due to the worsening weather conditions that are expected this afternoon and out of an abundance of caution for the safety of our Panther family,

Lexington County School District Three is dismissing students early today (Thursday, Feb. 6). Schools will be dismissed at the following times:

B-L Primary School – 11:30 a.m.

B-L Elementary School – 11:45 a.m.

B-L Middle School – 12:15 p.m.

B-L High School – 12:30 p.m.

All afterschool and evening activities that were scheduled are also cancelled. This includes the district’s Afterschool Program, all sports practices and games, meetings, and adult education classes.

District administrators are working closely with Lexington County Emergency Preparedness officials to monitor weather conditions. Parents, staff and students will be notified of any Lexington Three schedule changes using the district’s telephone calling system, its website (www.lex3.org), and social media.

LEXINGTON ONE

Lexington District One (which includes Gilbert-area schools) also will dismiss all schools early today, Thursday.

All Lexington District One elementary schools will dismiss at 11:15 a.m., while middle and high schools will dismiss at 12:15 p.m.

As previously announced, the district canceled all of today’s daytime and evening meetings and events scheduled to take place at any district school, performing arts center, field or facility and includes all district programs, athletic practices or events, adult education classes, school or district-related meetings, events, or extra-curricular activities scheduled.