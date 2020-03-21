Lexington 3 consolidates meal giveaways to one day

Lexington County District Three has decided to consolidate its Student Feeding Program to one day per week during the coronavirus shutdown, rather than the daily schedule it operated during the first week after Gov. Henry McMaster’s emergency decision to close schools statewide.

In a release Saturday afternoon, the school district stated that starting this Monday, March 23, the district will distribute free meals to students only on Mondays, “and at that time, children will receive seven breakfasts and seven lunches to carry them through the entire week.”

The change has been implemented “in the hopes of making the process easier on parents/guardians and limiting people-to-people contact in our community,” according to the school district statement. The Student Feeding Program is free to all children under the age of 18. Children MUST be present in order to receive the bagged meals.

Lexington Three still plans to distribute meals to children in a drive-through line at Batesburg-Leesville Elementary School and via a bus route with three stops around the community:

11:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. – Mr. B’s Convenience Store near Leesville Gardens (402 East Columbia Avenue, Leesville)

11:45 a.m. until 12:15 p.m. – Empty Parking Lot Behind McDonald’s (212 West Columbia Avenue, Batesburg)

12:30 p.m. until 1:15 p.m. – Old Hardee’s Parking Lot (502 West Columbia Avenue, Batesburg)

Families also may receive the 14 free student meals at Batesburg-Leesville Elementary School between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. every Monday for as long as the coronavirus shutdown continues. Batesburg-Leesville Elementary School is located at 403 South Lee St., Leesville.

Staff members will pass out the bagged meals in the bus loop of the school. Children still need to be present in order to receive bagged meals. Families are asked to please not exit their cars but pick up the meals at the drive-through.