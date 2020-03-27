Lex 3 offers computers to lower grades during virus shutdown

Students in all grades level of Lexington Three schools now will have the opportunity to participate in technology-based distance learning during the continuing coronavirus-related shutdown.

With schools closed at least through the end of April, the school district announced this afternoon that students in 1st grade through 8th grade will be given access to their school-assigned Chromebooks starting on Monday, March 30. Electronic devices will not be required to complete assignments, but the computers are being offered as one more learning resource for students during the virus disruption.

Parents/guardians of children may pick-up their child’s Chromebook on Monday, March 30 between 7:30 and 11:30 a.m. and between 3:30 and

6:30 p.m. at their child’s school. Students in K-4 and K-5 use classroom devices and thus do not have a personal device for the district to send home.

“Parents/guardians who choose to pick-up their child’s device will not need to exit their cars when they come to their child’s school on Monday, March 30,” the school district release stated. “Instead, they will simply have to clearly communicate their child’s name and grade level to staff volunteers who will acquire the device from inside of the building and then bring it back out to the car. We will move families through the line as quickly as possible and we appreciate your patience in advance.”

The district will not be able to provide wireless internet devices for students to use at home, but according to the release, “families who need to access wi-fi can do so from the parking lot of any district facility. The district’s guest wi-fi access will not require a password through the duration of the school shutdown.”

The district website also has information on how parents may receive free internet service from Spectrum during the coronavirus shutdown.

In other news, Lexington Three reported: