Leesville woman killed in Saturday accident

A 63-year-old Leesville woman was killed late Saturday night in a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Longview Street and Boiling Springs Road near Lexington.

Ms. Doris Smith Waters, 63, of Leesville was pronounced dead at the scene due to her injuries in the accident that occurred at approximately 10:05 p.m., according to a release from Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher. Ms. Waters had been traveling on Longview Street and collided with another vehicle as she turned left onto Boiling Springs Road.

Ms. Waters was not wearing a seat belt when the collision occurred, according to the coroner’s report. The driver of the other vehicle, who was wearing a seat belt, was transported to an area hospital; the condition of that person is unknown.



The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.