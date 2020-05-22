Leesville man in box truck charged in violent police chase

Lexington County deputies have arrested a 22-year-old Leesville man who led authorities on a violent chase in a rented box truck Thursday night.

Christopher Matthew Madden is charged with first-degree assault and battery, driving under suspension, reckless driving and failure to stop for a blue light, according to a release from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

Christopher M. Madden

“Based on our initial review of the incident, Madden refused to stop after a deputy attempted to pull him over for reckless driving on Landfill Lane and started the pursuit,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “He tried to hit the lead deputy’s vehicle and almost hit other deputy vehicles during the pursuit.”

As the chase continued, deputies ultimately had to use tire deflation devices to stop the rented box truck Madden was driving, according to Sheriff Koon. Th suspect reportedly ran from the truck, and a police dog was utilized to locate and apprehend Madden a short time later.

Madden was transported to the Lexington County Detention Center. He’s expected to appear before a magistrate judge in bond court Friday.