Leesville distillery fires up still to make hand sanitizer for the State

Meredith Amick fills one of the gallon jugs of hand sanitizer that will be delivered to the front lines of the fight against coronavirus. Staff photo by Tony Baughman

Hollow Creek Distillery in the Leesville area of Lake Murray is a down-home kind of place where you can meander off the beaten path, enjoy sweet Southern hospitality and indulge in a bit of lazy escapism.

It’s a little red barn tucked back in the trees, with white rocking chairs out front where you can sit and gander through the pines across Highway 378 at a wide swath of the lake. Usually, on any given springtime Saturday, you could stroll inside, learn a bit about the art of moonshine-making and sample a few of Craig and Meredith Amick’s handcrafted spirits.

But this surely is not a typical springtime at Hollow Creek. Instead of welcoming guests and serving them a nip of fine Southern shine, Hollow Creek Distillery is on a mission to save lives.

Last month, the Amicks got a call from the State of South Carolina, asking them if they would be willing to fire up their moonshine still to make hand sanitizer. Would they be willing to help out their fellow South Carolinians on the front lines of the fight against coronavirus?

“At first, we almost thought they were kidding, but obviously they were not,” Meredith Amick said, standing next to Hollow Creek’s massive still. “So, we kind of switched things around here.”

For two solid weeks, the Amicks labored 14 hours a day over a hot moonshine still to answer the State’s call to action. Last week, they delivered 1,375 gallon jugs of their clear, viscous germ-killing concoction to the state Department of Transportation, which is coordinating the statewide distribution of Hollow Creek’s hand sanitizer to those who need it most.

“It was an honor to be asked by the State government to help with this effort,” Mrs. Amick said. “This is home, and it’s great to be able to help out that community and that state that’s been such an integral part of our education and our lives. It’s been very gratifying.”

Changing Up the Recipe

The transformation of the distillery’s production process has not been without its challenges. Industrial-strength hand sanitizer that meets federal Food & Drug Administration (FDA) standards requires a very different recipe – and a few more accessories – than moonshine for human consumption.

“We needed one-gallon jugs. We needed some different chemicals to add into hand sanitizer; that was not a part of our typical operation,” Mrs. Amick said. “But as I like to say, we can Google with the best of them.”

Hollow Creek Distillery also had to crank up the percentage of alcohol in its final product.

“The highest alcohol content that we have here that we sell as drinkable alcohol is 45 percent alcohol. Your hand sanitizer that we’re making to meet FDA regulations right now is 80 percent alcohol,” Mrs. Amick said.

For the first batch, Hollow Creek Distillery took all the drinkable ethanol it had left in its production drums and returned it to the still. They cooked the moonshine a second time, which increased the alcohol percentage enough to make the final product capable of killing germs.

Once the alcohol content is at the right level, the Amicks add glycerol to help alleviate dry hands and a denaturing agent that makes the concoction unfit for human consumption. “And actually, the FDA has asked us to add a little hydrogen peroxide to it as well,” Mrs. Amick said.

Making either moonshine or anti-microbial hand sanitizer is not for the impatient.

“When we make our moonshine to drink, we make it at 45 percent alcohol, so it takes a week to ferment in a 200-gallon batch,” she said. “When we cook that off, that 200-gallon batch is going to turn into 30 gallons of 45 percent alcohol. We have to cook that once again, so it takes quite a bit of fermentation to make a little bit of alcohol for hand sanitizer because the alcohol percentage is so high.”

To meet the State’s demand for sanitizer, Hollow Creek has already cooked through all the drinkable ethanol it had on hand and now has begun partnering with other small distilleries and national companies. By virtue of their distillery permit, the Amicks can buy and bring in out-of-state alcohol to weave into the process.

“We’ve reached out to other partners all over the nation, asking them and telling them that here we are, we’re in need. South Carolina’s in need and please help us out,” Mrs. Amick said.

Now that Hollow Creek Distillery hand sanitizer is in use by State employees and other personnel around South Carolina, the Amicks have already received grateful feedback from those using it to stay safe during the pandemic.

“Governor Henry McMaster got one of the first 75 bottles that we delivered,” Mrs. Amick said with obvious pride. “Several other agencies have reached out to us. I know the Richland County Coroner’s Office has sent us a message, telling us thank you… So, it’s been nice to hear back from those that we’re helping.”

Looking to Serve Again

When it’s not stepping up to help save lives, Hollow Creek Distillery usually is a destination for social drinkers, fans of craft spirits who travel to the Lake Murray area for one of the Amicks’ distillery tours and tastings of their six flavored moonshines and other products. The statewide coronavirus lockdown has temporarily halted that side of Hollow Creek’s business, but the couple – like so many others around the world – look forward to returning to some normalcy someday soon, hopefully by summer.

“We will certainly be back in production here very soon of our moonshine. We also have a High Cotton Bourbon and White Hot Cinnamon Whiskey,” Mrs. Amick said. “We’ve got some stashed-up that we hope to be able to keep us going as well as getting right back into it.”

For now, though, they are on mission, and people everywhere are clamoring for the latest batch of magic elixir from Hollow Creek’s lakeside moonshine still.

