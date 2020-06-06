Largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases recorded

The latest heat map from DHEC shows the spread of coronavirus in three metropolitan areas across South Carolina.

As coronavirus testing increases across South Carolina, Lexington County contributed almost 10 percent to the latest case-count reported by the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) – the largest single-day rise in new cases since counting began in March.

DHEC reported 447 new cases in its Friday afternoon data release; of those, Lexington County recorded 43 confirmed cases. The highest numbers of new cases were recorded in Greenville County (77 cases) and Richland County (56).

The death toll from COVID-19 also increased dramatically in Friday’s report, increasing by 13 deaths. The total death toll is now 538 people lost to the virus in South Carolina.

Two new coronavirus cases were recorded across two Batesburg-Leesville zip codes (29006 and 29070) in the latest count, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases in our immediate community to 58. The Gilbert area (29054) now has seen 17, and the total case count in adjacent Saluda County now stands at 140.