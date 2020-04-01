Lake recreation areas closed under COVID-19 precautions

Dominion Energy has closed its public boat ramps and delayed opening its recreation areas along Lake Murray and Lake Monticello over coronavirus fears.

The effects of the continuing coronavirus crisis now have washed over the Midlands’ favorite springtime playground, Lake Murray.

Dominion Energy is restricting access to its outdoor recreation facilities along the lake to comply with Gov. Henry McMaster’s executive orders aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19. On Monday, the utility closed its public boat ramps at Lake Murray and on Lake Monticello just north of Jenkinsville in Fairfield County.

Last week, Dominion Energy announced that it would delay opening its public recreation facilities and swim areas at Lake Monticello and on the Lexington side of the Lake Murray dam. The boat ramp and parking lot on the Irmo side of the dam along with a second parking lot on the Lexington side of the dam were closed last week.

The lakeside parks normally open in April for the summer season, but the beach and recreation area on the Lexington side of the Lake Murray dam will remain closed for the foreseeable future. The Lake Monticello beach swim area in Fairfield County also is closed until further notice.

“Dominion Energy is taking these steps to protect the health and safety of visitors to the parks and the general public,” Billy Chastain, Dominion Energy’s Manager of Lake Management for South Carolina, said in a release. “We want to take all the precautions we can to limit the spread of this virus.”

Dominion Energy will continue to evaluate the situation in South Carolina and follow guidance from health experts before any decision is made to reopen the parks, the release said. The Governor’s order does not impact private property owners along either lake, but boaters cannot beach their vessels along any sandbar, lakeshore or island.

For additional information, the Lake Management Office number is 803-217-9221 or visit DominionEnergySC.com/about-us/lakes-and-recreation.