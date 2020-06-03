Lake Murray fireworks show gets go-ahead as reopening continues

The Fourth of July on the lake is now officially “ON,” according to the Capital City / Lake Murray Country Regional Tourism Board.

The tourism organization announced yesterday that, despite ongoing concerns about the COVID-19 outbreak, the annual Lake Murray July 4th Celebration will be held on Independence Day, which is a Saturday this year.

According to Capital City / Lake Murray Country, “at approximately 9:15 or dark, fireworks will launch from two lake locations, Dreher Island and Spence Island. The fireworks show is synchronized to a patriotic music show.” Spectators will be able to tune to 97.5 FM through iHeart Media for the soundtrack.

The Irmo park site at the Lake Murray Dam will be open all day on a first-come basis with a $5 fee per vehicle. The Lexington park site at the Lake Murray Dam is not open at this time and may or may not be open for the July 4 celebration, according to the tourism group.

“We began this holiday tradition in 1989. This even has gained regional, statewide and national attention as South Carolina’s largest patriotic event and fireworks show,” said Miriam Atria, President/CEO of the Capital City/Lake Murray Country Regional Tourism Board, in a press release. “We are sad to say – due to current pandemic conditions, license, permits and other requirements – we will not be holding the annual boat parade this year.”

Capital City/Lake Murray Country Regional Tourism Board does plan to hold the annual event including the patriotic boat parade in 2021. For more information on the organization and its events, visit their website.