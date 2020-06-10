Koon, Massey score Republican primary wins

Incumbent Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon collected 70.2 percent of the vote in Tuesday’s Republican Party primary voting, besting challenger David Arnold to become the GOP nominee for the county’s chief law enforcement officer.

Sheriff Jay Koon

No Democratic Party candidates have filed to contest Sheriff Koon in the November general election. In fact, no Democratic Party contests were on Tuesday’s primary ballot in historically conservative Lexington County.

In another local race of interest to Batesburg-Leesville area residents, District 25 state Sen. Shane Massey (R-Edgefield) won 75.5 percent of the vote in Lexington County to fend off Republican challenger Susan Swanson. Sen. Massey also carried Saluda County with 86.2 of the ballots; his native Edgefield County with 86.6 percent; McCormick County with 88.8 percent; and Aiken County with 71.4 percent.

Senate District 25 is a geographically large district encompassing portions of the Batesburg-Leesville and Gilbert areas to the southern shore of Lake Murray and eastern Saluda County.

In another marquee contest, 2nd District Congressman Joe Wilson (R-Springdale) collected 73 percent of the vote to defeat challenger Michael Bishop, the Republican mayor of Springdale.

Voter turnout across Lexington County was 20.27 percent with 38,371 ballots cast. Turnout in Saluda County was 28.53 percent with 3,324 ballots cast.

Here are complete results across Lexington and Saluda counties:

LEXINGTON COUNTY

SALUDA COUNTY