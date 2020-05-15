Kindhearted teachers install ‘Little Library’ to help kids read

Nancy Roudybush places books inside the new Little Library that she and her husband have planted in Twin-City High Community Park. Staff photo by Tony Baughman

Two veteran teachers have a built a small oasis of learning that now offers kids in one Batesburg-Leesville neighborhood a most precious gift: access to books and a chance to fall in love with reading.

Bob and Nancy Roudybush worked with Town of Batesburg-Leesville staff and the Twin-City High Alumni Association to place a “Little Library” this week in Twin-City High Community Park on Howard Street. The small house-like structure, mounted on a pole close enough to the ground for most kids to easily access, is stocked with a wide variety of books that children may feel free to take and enjoy.

“With the shutdown, kids don’t have books, and we’ve always told our kids that the best way to become a better reader is to read,” said Mrs. Roudybush, a teacher at Batesburg-Leesville Elementary. “But the problem is kids don’t have books. When we left school that day (before the sudden coronavirus shutdown), it was a Thursday and we had Friday off, so a lot of them didn’t have their library books. A lot of kids don’t have books in their homes, and the public library is closed.”

Armed with that desire to help local children, Mrs. Roudybush enlisted her husband, also a teacher at Batesburg-Leesville High, to cobble together the “Little Library” with leftover wood from a recent home renovation.

“He knows how important it is. He hears me talk about it, and he teaches kids so it’s just as important to him as it is to me,” she said. “But he’s definitely the builder.”

The Twin-City Community Park box was inspired in part by a global movement called Little Free Library, begun in Wisconsin in 2009. The nonprofit organization’s motto is “Take A Book, Share A Book,” with a goal of inspiring a love of reading and improving education by giving kids ready access to free books.

“Academically, children growing up in homes without books are on average three years behind children in homes with lots of books, even when controlled for other key factors,” the organization’s website states. “One of the most successful ways to improve the reading achievement of children is to increase their access to books, especially at home. But two out of three children living in poverty have no books to call their own.”

The book box installed this week by Mr. and Mrs. Roudybush with help from Town Manager Ted Luckadoo and Town maintenance staff stands in an economically-challenged section of our community. One of the folks living nearby is already excited about what it could mean to neighborhood children.

“It’s something different for the kids to do, come out here and get them a book and get started. It’s a real nice thing to have here,” he said.

The “Little Library” at Twin-City Community Park was initially stocked with books donated by Mrs. Roudybush’s daughter and one of her friends. She plans to replenish the box regularly with donated volumes, as she understands that some children will take the books home and never return them – which is perfectly fine with this kindhearted couple.

“As long as somebody’s reading them, that’s fine,” she said. “Some kids just don’t have books at home. I hope that kids keep reading for the next few weeks and through the summer. There’s always the ‘summer setback,’ we call it, where they come back to school and they’ve lost a couple of months. So hopefully, they’ll just keep getting books through the summer and read.”

Not content to serve one neighborhood, Mr. and Mrs. Roudybush now have plans to plant another “Little Library” in another section of Batesburg-Leesville soon.

For more on the Little Free Library movement, check out the organization’s website.