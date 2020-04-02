Jobless claims in South Carolina soar for the second straight week

First-time unemployment claims in Lexington County and across South Carolina skyrocketed for the second straight week in the latest report from the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce.

During the week ending March 28, more than 64,800 people statewide filed initial unemployment insurance claims. In Lexington County alone, the jobless claims totaled 3,112 last week.

Those numbers represented a 108 percent increase from the previous week’s then-record unemployment claims.

In adjacent Richland County, unemployment insurance claims came in at 4,684 people. The hardest-hit counties in South Carolina were Horry County (9,672 claims), Charleston County (7,845) and Greenville County (6,556).

The latest release from the Employment and Workforce office noted that “the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act has been signed into law, but these benefits are not yet available and the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce is awaiting further guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor for state-specific implementation.” The federal stimulus plan approved by Congress and signed by President Trump prescribes for an additional $600 per week benefit for up to four months on top of what the state unemployment benefit might be.

More information is available at the SCDEW website.