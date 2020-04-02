Hospital seeks creative folks to make cards for patients

Talented folks can spread joy to those undergoing treatment at Lexington Medical Center. Photo courtesy of LMC

Like many hospitals across the country, Lexington Medical Center has been forced to close its doors to visitors because of the dangers posed by the coronavirus outbreak. Still, the hospital staff is asking the community to help bring joy to those undergoing treatment inside the locked-down facility.

Lexington Medical Center is now collecting handmade greeting cards from artists and writers with a heart for helping others. According to the hospital staff, handmade cards should be designed to spread good cheer and happy thoughts to any patient with any condition , not just those suffering with COVID-19.

Once received, the cards will be distributed by Lexington Medical Center nurses to patients throughout the hospital.

Donna Peele, the Director of Pastoral Care at Lexington Medical Center, suggested that making handmade cards for patients might be a fun activity for students at home, looking for things to do while schools are closed.

“Children need a way to express their concerns in a positive way,” she said in a hospital release. “By thinking beyond themselves, they learn about empathy and discover their power to help their world instead of being stuck in what feels like an out of control situation to them.”

Of course, the hospital will take every precaution to make sure any submitted cards are safe for patients. Anyone wanting to bring cards to the hospital should place them in a sealed zipper storage bag, the hospital said, as sealing the cards in a bag for 24 hours will kill any germs on the cards.

All handmade cards in sealed plastic bags should be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the South Entrance of the hospital, located at 2720 Sunset Boulevard in West Columbia.

Upon arrival, compassionate artists and writers should call 803-791-2901, and a Pastoral Care representative will come to your car window and retrieve your submissions.

“Lexington Medical Center is thankful for all of the support and kindness it’s received as the hospital works to keep patients, staff and community members healthy and safe during this time,” the hospital stated in its release.