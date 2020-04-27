High School League lets schools get competitive on Twitter

Schools are closed and spring sports are canceled across the Palmetto State, but the South Carolina High School League (SCHSL) has gotten creative to foster friendly school vs. school competition.

Starting today, the SCHSL is taking to Twitter for its Spirit Challenge, a chance for students, fans and alumni across South Carolina to cheer on their home team in a virtual playoff. The social media event is being presented on the SCHSL Twitter account and features a bracket with all 220 member high schools.

“We are well aware of just how strong the support is for high school sports across South Carolina and school pride has not been diminished by these challenging times,” said SCHSL Commissioner Jerome Singleton. “We encourage all schools to utilize their social media accounts to spread the word about this all-inclusive competition to get their fans involved in the voting. School spirit is at your fingertips; be sure to vote daily.”

The bracket is not aligned by traditional classification or geographical region and will allow the public to vote for 24 hours after each match-up is announced on Twitter. The school that gets the most Twitter votes will move on to the next round.

The first match-ups already have been posted on the @SCHSL Twitter account for a 24-hour period. The opening round will be spread out over four days with fans able to vote on all pairings.

Be sure to view the bracket link on the SCHSL website to find your favorite school’s date of competition. Batesburg-Leesville will be in competition on April 29; Saluda High and Gilbert High on April 28; and Ridge Spring-Monetta drew a first-round bye and will be in competition on May 7.

The SCHSL Spirit Challenge is sponsored by Farm Bureau Insurance, Jostens, Wilson and TeamIP.