Governor orders DHEC to divulge detailed zip code reports

Public health officials have recorded seven confirmed cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in the two large geographic areas covered by Batesburg-Leesville zip codes (29006 and 29070).

Two cases have been confirmed in the Gilbert zip code (29054), and a single COVID-19 case has been recorded in Ridge Spring (29129) in Saluda County. This, according to more detailed data released Friday afternoon by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).

The latest per-zip-code count released Friday, April 3 by DHEC as ordered by the Governor.

The latest tally of positive tests for coronavirus on a county-by-county, zip-by-zip level was unveiled by DHEC at the order of Gov. Henry McMaster. The release represents a policy reversal for the state health agency, which had originally divulged a detailed list of case counts by zip code in its first release last week then deleted specific numbers in later reports.

“Starting today, I have directed (DHEC) to publicly disclose the up-to-date numbers of confirmed (COVID-19) cases by local zip code. In addition they will provide the estimated number of residents who are likely infected and untested within that same zip code,” Gov. Master stated Friday morning in a post on Twitter.

The reversal in policy came after several South Carolina lawmakers and others criticized DHEC for being circumscript with the coronavirus data.

Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist for DHEC, had said during a briefing earlier in the week that the agency did not want the specific data to be misinterpreted or become “a distraction” to the ongoing fight against coronavirus in South Carolina.

In his Twitter post, Gov. McMaster opined, “Providing this non-identifying information violates no state or federal privacy laws and is in the public’s interest. It is my hope this disclosure will reinforce to South Carolinians the seriousness and dire necessity of staying home to prevent the spread of (COVID-19).”

In all, Lexington County has seen 78 confirmed cases of coronavirus. More than a third of those – a total of 27 cases – are concentrated across two large zip codes (29072 and 29073) north and south of Interstate 20, encompassing the Town of Lexington.

According to the latest DHEC data, there have been eight confirmed cases in the Chapin and north Lake Murray area zip code (29036), six cases in the Irmo area (29063), six in the Gaston zip (29053), and four each in the West Columbia/Springdale area (29169) and the St. Andrews/Irmo zip code (29212).

The full list is available for closer study here.

DHEC has said it would release estimated counts by zip code of potentially undiagnosed cases on Monday. “By including estimates, we hope to better convey more meaningful information about the risk of disease spread in our community. We encourage everyone to continue to take action to protect themselves and those they love,” the DHEC release stated.