Governor extends COVID-19 state of emergency into May

Even as some South Carolina businesses are being allowed to open with social distancing guidelines in place, Gov. Henry McMaster extended the state of emergency Monday, issuing Executive Order 2020-29 – his fourth overall – to allow the Palmetto State’s coordinated response to COVID-19 to continue for another 15 days.

“South Carolina continues to fight this deadly virus with every asset and resource available,” said Gov. Henry McMaster in a written statement. “While we are making progress, we must remain vigilant with expanding prevention and testing efforts. Our state is also facing an economic disruption and emergency the likes of which we’ve never seen, and we are working tirelessly to get our businesses back up and running and our people back to work as soon and as safely as possible.”

The Governor’s most recent state of emergency declaration was issued on April 12 and was to expire Monday. All existing executive orders issued by the governor will remain in effect with the new state of emergency, unless or until they are otherwise rescinded, according to the Governor’s Office.

Last week, Governor McMaster issued an executive order removing restrictions on public access to the state’s beaches, public piers, docks, and wharfs and re-opening multiple categories of retail stores that were closed in a previous order. Under last week’s order, retailers that could open with appropriate social distancing and occupancy guidelines were:

Furniture and home-furnishings stores

Clothing, shoe, and clothing-accessory stores

Jewelry, luggage, and leather goods stores

Department stores

Sporting goods stores

Book, craft, and music stores

Flea markets

Florists and flower stores

All other businesses previously closed by executive order are to remain closed until further notice.

The Governor has been under pressure from some lawmakers around the state to re-open all businesses, including hair salons and gyms. Several of them demonstrated outside the Governor’s office Monday even as Gov. McMaster was extending the state of emergency.

The statement from Gov McMaster specifically stated that “while the state of emergency can last for 15 days, the Governor can, at any time, rescind individual orders he has issued to respond to the virus’ impact to the state and he will do so in accordance with the advice and recommendations of the state’s public health experts.”