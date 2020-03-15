Governor closes public schools as virus precaution

WEST COLUMBIA – During a Sunday afternoon briefing at the state Emergency Management Division operations center, Gov. Henry McMaster announced that South Carolina has decided to close all public schools as the fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues.

Pre-K through 12th grade schools, universities and technical colleges will be closed at least through the end of March, and Gov. McMaster is urging private schools to follow suit with the mandatory state closings.

Students in Lexington County District Three already were scheduled to be out of school on Monday, March 16 as part of a four-day weekend for students. On the calendar, Monday is listed as a staff development day, and the district will use the day to prepare at-home lessons for the coronavirus disruption, according to an early-evening statement.

“Teachers will be working on Monday to provide parents, guardians and students with assignments that can be completed at home during the extended closing,” according to the written release. “As we face this unprecedented situation, there are many questions yet to be answered. The situation is very fluid, and district officials are working closely with DHEC and the State Department of Education to monitor developments and provide staff, students, and families with updated information on a regular basis.”

State Superintendent Molly Spearman acknowledged that some districts that schedule their spring breaks in early April may be inclined to continue coronavirus closures for an additional week (or more) after the State mandate is scheduled to expire March 31. Spring break in Batesburg-Leesville schools is scheduled for April 6-10.

In Aiken County, which includes Ridge Spring-Monetta area schools, Superintendent King Laurence released the following statement:

“Our District has been preparing for the potential of a closure, and, at this time, we are expediting distance learning and nutrition planning to ensure continued student learning and nutritional service throughout this mandated closure…,” Mr. Laurence stated in a release. “District leaders and school principals are asked to report to their work locations tomorrow morning to finalize planning. Teachers and other staff members should be on call tomorrow and prepared to report to work, as requested, to assist with planning. All staff members will be essential to the success of our Distance Learning and Nutritional Service and will be called upon, as needed, to support implementation. Aiken County Public Schools will meet its financial commitment to all employees… We can only imagine the impact that this announcement will have on our families. Please know that our school district family is committed to supporting the educational and nutritional needs of our community. We appreciate your patience in finalizing plans with essential staff members tomorrow and will have additional information after that time.”

Last week, the State Department of Education required school districts to submit 10-day instructional plans that will allow students to participate in electronic learning. Recognizing that many students in rural areas might not have access to the internet for distance learning, Superintendent Spearman said that the state transportation department will enlist the school’s 3,000 school buses equipped with wireless internet to be dispatched to “remote areas” of the state to provide wi-fi “hotspots” to families and students who might not otherwise be able to participate in e-learning.

The State also has received a waiver from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to use the existing summer feeding requirements to provide two meals per day during the school-closing period to students who qualify for free lunch. School buses will be used to deliver meals to students whose parents or guardians might not be able to travel to the schools to receive the free meals, Superintendent Spearman said.

The statewide school closings were just part of a sweeping emergency plan announced by Gov. McMaster at Sunday’s briefing. Public health officials from the state Department of Health and Environmental Control also were on-hand to update citizens and the media on ongoing testing for COVID-19 and medical response to the virus outbreak.