Goody’s to reopen, then close as parent company files Chapter 11

Signs on the front door of the Goody’s store in Batesburg-Leesville announce that it will reopen from its coronavirus hiatus this Friday, May 15, but that reawakening will be only temporary without an 11th-hour miracle for the store’s parent company.

Stage Stores Inc., the Houston-based corporation that owns Goody’s, Gordmans, Bealls and other store brands, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Monday. The company announced plans to liquidate and close its 738 stores nationwide unless a “third-party investor or purchaser” can be found, according to documents filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

“This is a very difficult announcement, and it was a decision that we reached only after exhausting every possible alternative,” said Michael Glazer, Stage Stores president and CEO, in a company release. “Over the last several months, we had been taking significant steps to attempt to strengthen our financial position and find an independent path forward. However, the increasingly challenging market environment was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which required us to temporarily close all of our stores and furlough the vast majority of our associates. Given these conditions, we have been unable to obtain necessary financing and have no choice but to take these actions.”

Earlier this year, Stage Stores Inc. had begun converting the Goody’s location in Batesburg-Leesville to its Gordmans store model, with plans to offer a re-imagined selection of off-price merchandise including home décor, family apparel and shoes, gifts and fragrances. Before the coronavirus outbreak, the Goody’s store here was to have closed temporarily in late March for renovations and rebranding and then reopened by late April.

Then COVID-19 struck. Stage Stores’ bankruptcy documents called the coronavirus “the proverbial nail in the coffin” as the company and other large retailers “have faced a challenging commercial environment over the past several years brought on by increased competition and the shift away from shopping at brick-and-mortar stores.”

Stage Stores Inc. “closed their stores and furloughed approximately 14,694 employees on March 27, 2020… (and) have not made rent payments on most of their 734 leases since March, resulting in approximately $31 million in past due rent… Combined with zero revenue and uncertainty associated with consumer demand in the coming months, Stage Stores, like so many others, is in the middle of a perfect storm,” the bankruptcy filing stated.

Stage Stores Inc. joins a growing list of major retailers that have filed for Chapter 11 protection this year, including Neiman Marcus, J. Crew, Pier 1 Imports and Earth Fare

On Wednesday, store employees were back on-site tidying up at the Batesburg-Leesville store in what could be the final few weeks of operation unless Stage Stores Inc. quickly finds a buyer willing to continue its off-price conversion strategy and keep its hundreds of storefronts open.

The bankruptcy court documents stated that Stage Stores Inc. continues “to believe that there is value in their brands and operations as a going-concern, and have explored potential transactions in the preceding months.” The company will “manage their inventory during the store closings as best as able to increase the likelihood of a going-concern transaction and, to the extent one materializes, will quickly pivot to cease store closings at any stores needed to implement the going-concern transaction,” the legal filing says.

Grim though the prospects may be, the death knell might not yet have been sounded on Batesburg-Leesville’s Goody’s store, which enjoys a long history in this community. Stage Stores Inc. traces its roots back to the 1920s, when Bealls and Palais Royal were founded separately as family-owned businesses. The two brands merged in 1988 to form Speciality Retailers Inc. in Houston, and the company continued to acquire other store brands through the 1990s and into the 2000s.

In 2006, Stage Stores Inc. purchased the last 78 remaining B.C. Moore locations in four states. Nine of those stores were closed, while 69 were reopened as Peebles stores.

The current Goody’s storefront was a B.C. Moore location until the 2006 merger, and the previous owners of B.C. Moore had operated a smaller storefront in the downtown Batesburg district until it closed and moved to the U.S. 1 location.

Whether or not Goody’s survives and still becomes a Gordmans – or becomes something altogether different or ultimately locks its doors forever – now hinges entirely on whether someone wants to take the troubled company off Stage Stores’ hands.