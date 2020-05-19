Fire damages local auto repair shop, vehicles

Batesburg-Leesville Fire Department units respond to a structural fire Monday night at Brooks Body Shop & Towing. Photos courtesy of the Town of Batesburg-Leesville

A large contingent of local firefighters battled a Monday night blaze that destroyed part of an auto repair shop and damaged at least eight vehicles.

Units from the Batesburg-Leesville Fire Department, assisted by the Lexington County Fire Service, responded to the call around 8 p.m. at Brooks Body Shop & Towing on Hallman Street. Firefighters attacked the blaze for more than an hour before bringing it under control.

Crews were able to save the office portion of the building; the bulk of the damage was contained in the shop’s repair bays. However, at least eight vehicles and a trailer were either damaged or destroyed, according to BLFD Chief Josh Frye.

Personnel from Dominion Energy also had to be called in to cut power to the building before the fire could be fully suppressed. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.