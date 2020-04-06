Governor finally issues ‘go home, stay home’ mandate

After resisting the decision since the COVID-19 pandemic began weeks ago, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has now issued a mandatory “stay at home” order for the Palmetto State.

The executive order is effective at 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 7 and curtails the movements of South Carolinians outside of their homes to visiting family, going to work, exercising and buying essential items and services. Gov. McMaster’s order comes as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased to 2,232 statewide and the death toll rose to 48.

“Under this order, everyone should stay home,” the governor said during a Monday afternoon briefing at the S.C. Emergency Management Division operations center, “unless they’re working, they’re visiting family, or recreating outdoors, unless they’re obtaining necessary goods or services. And those are the limits.”

Violation of Gov. McMaster’s order will be classified as misdemeanor punishable by 30 days in jail and/or a $100 fine for each day of violation.

“We’ve asked. We’ve urged. We’ve suggested…but the last week or so has shown that it’s not enough,” the governor said. “The rate of infection is on the rise, and the rate of non-compliance is on the rise.”

The governor’s latest order does not include closing of any additional business categories beyond those already classified as non-essential businesses. In the afternoon briefing, Gov. McMaster acknowledged the need for previous “recommendations” issued by the State to become “mandates, to become orders with criminal penalties attached.”

“It is time, according to the data, according to the science, according to the facts and according to the expert advice and guidance,” he said. “As we have explained before, it is time to make these recommended actions required…because too many people – from the statistics, from the facts, from observations – too many people are on the roads. Too many people are on the waters, too many people are in the stores.”

Gov. McMaster reported that the state Department of Natural Resources “busted up” more than 2,500 boats “that were out on the water and gave a number of citations. Ladies and gentlemen, we’ve got to follow the rules.”

Under the expanded executive order, those businesses that are allowed to remain open must limit the number of customers to no more than five per 1,000 square feet or 20 percent capacity.

The latest order from Gov. McMaster does not specifically prohibit churchgoers from gathering for Easter Sunday services this coming weekend. “That First Amendment right is important just like the others, and we’re respecting that,” he said.

However, the governor urged parishioners instead to participate in live-streaming services or outdoor services. If churches insist on gathering inside, he urged them to practice appropriate social distancing.