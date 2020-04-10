DHEC unveils ‘social distancing’ restaurant inspections

The next time your favorite restaurant in Batesburg-Leesville or the Ridge gets inspected by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), it might not be a typical white-glove walk-through of the kitchen.

It’ll be more akin to walking through a new level on Call of Duty.

DHEC announced Friday that it has developed a tech-based emergency procedure for conducting food safety checks while the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting social distancing guidelines continue. Inspectors now will employ a variety of videoconferencing services to conduct virtual evaluations of retail food operations.

The new procedure is “allowing the agency to continue its food safety oversight while also protecting public health by adhering to social distancing measures,” according to a DHEC report.

“Through our partnership with the restaurant industry, this creative approach allows us to stay connected with these essential businesses while we continue our oversight of food safety compliance,” said Myra Reece, DHEC’s Director of Environmental Affairs. “We’re working together to help ensure the food that customers order is safe.”

During the videoconferencing inspections, staff from DHEC can discuss concerns with restaurant operators and address procedural problems. Restaurateurs then will receive a completed DHEC Food Safety Check via e-mail, and the check report posted on the state’s Food Grades website.

For a simulated look at what a virtual inspection might be like, check out this DHEC video.

The new technology also will allow DHEC to perform virtual pre-operational inspections for entrepreneurs braving the process of opening a new restaurant during the widespread lockdown.

John Durst, President and CEO of the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association (SCRLA), applauded the latest DHEC innovation for doing business in this time of crisis.

“This need exists more now than it has in any other emergency we have faced together. We strongly encourage food service establishments across the state to contact DHEC and set up a virtual visit,” he said.

Restaurant owners who would like for DHEC to conduct a food safety check at your facility, should contact their regional DHEC office.