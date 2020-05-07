DHEC to begin testing of all nursing home residents and staff

Generations of Batesburg-Leeville, Saluda Nursing Center and Long’s Residential Care on the western edge of Lake Murray in Saluda County will be among the 194 nursing homes across South Carolina where every resident and staff member will be tested for COVID-19 starting next week.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced Wednesday that will test every person employed or receiving care at every nursing home beginning May 11.

“Many of us have family, friends and loved ones in these types of care facilities,” DHEC Director Rick Toomey said in the written announcement. “Across the country, COVID-19 has drastically impacted the residents and workers at nursing homes, and we want South Carolinians to know that DHEC is doing everything we can to stop the spread of COVID-19, especially for the vulnerable populations who reside at these care facilities.”

With testing support from LabCorp and cooperation from the South Carolina Healthcare Association and Leading Age South Carolina, two large nursing home associations, DHEC will begin a phased testing of approximately 40,000 residents and staff members at 194 nursing homes. The first phase of testing begins Monday with approximately 15,000 residents and staff at 74 facilities.

While these facilities were identified based on risk, the majority of them volunteered to be tested in phase one. Statewide testing of all facilities is anticipated to be finished by the end of May.

“Asymptomatic transmission of COVID-19 from staff to residents and between residents is a concern in nursing homes,” said Dr. Joan Duwve, Director of Public Health at DHEC. “Universal testing in these facilities will allow us to better identify residents with asymptomatic infection in order to cohort infected patients and further reduce the spread of COVID-19 from patients with no signs of illness.”

Facilities have been notified of this testing plan, and DHEC staff are working with staff to answer any concerns ahead of the testing dates.

DHEC’s disease investigation staff work closely with facilities to prevent additional cases by investigating when a COVID-19 case is reported involving a staff member or resident.

All nursing homes are required to report COVID-19 infections to DHEC. A typical response to a positive diagnosis includes:

Frontline epidemiologists contact the facility to collect preliminary information about residents and staff.

Frontline staff connect the facilities with DHEC Infection Preventionists who provide facility-specific consultations.

Guidance is provided about how to assess possible exposures, restriction of activities, isolation and quarantine measures, appropriate use of personal protective equipment and disease monitoring in staff and residents to rapidly detect additional cases.

Since March 13, public visitation to nursing homes across the state has been halted by executive order from Gov. Henry McMaster to help protect the vulnerable population of residents, staff and visitors. This order is still in effect as across-the-board testing inside all nursing homes begins next week.