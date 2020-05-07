DHEC seeking local partners for COVID-19 screening event in B-L

Healthcare workers at a DHEC screening event in Darlington County prepare to test some of the 460-plus people who lined up Tuesday for COVID-19 screening. Photo courtesy of DHEC

More than seven and half times as many people likely have been infected by COVID-19 in two Batesburg-Leesville zip codes as the number of confirmed diagnoses, but limited access to testing has skewed the data to be inaccurately low, according to officials at the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).

Now, DHEC is looking for partners to host a coronavirus screening event in our area.

“Rural areas that don’t have easy access to testing tend to have lower cases due to a lack in testing, which is why DHEC is working to increase testing to rural areas around the state,” said Laura Renwick, spokesperson for the S.C. State Emergency Response Team at the S.C. Emergency Management Division.

In the 29006 and 29070 zip codes, only 38 patients have tested positive for COVID-19 and received treatment at healthcare facilities. However, DHEC projects that the total number of cases in the Batesburg-Leesville area is more accurately estimated at more than 270 cases.

“Because people within our communities have the virus and have not been tested by a laboratory, everyone should take the same daily precautions to protect against the disease,” DHEC stated on its testing data website. “Undiagnosed cases often experience mild, limited or no symptoms, which is why they go unrecognized; they can expose a far greater portion of the population to the virus.”

In all of rural Darlington County, on the eastern end of the state, a total of 151 confirmed cases have been reported, but DHEC officials estimate the infection rate could be as high as 1,079 cases. On Tuesday, DHEC partnered with CareSouth in Darlington County for a drive-through testing event at St. David’s Academy in Society Hill, a community of about 560 residents between Darlington and Cheraw.

At that event, more than 460 people lined up to receive the free testing, and test subjects are expected to receive their results in 48 to 72 hours.

“We can best protect each other if we fully understand the extent of this virus with our communities,” said State Sen. Gerald Malloy, who represents Darlington in the General Assembly. “That’s why I encourage everyone to take advantage of this free testing, especially those who are elderly and have underlying health conditions, as they’re at higher risk for developing severe illness from this disease.”

DHEC also has launched a new website where residents can search for providers in each county that offer COVID-19 testing. In Lexington County, only Doctors Care in Cayce and Pelion Family Practice are listed as COVID-19 testing sites.

There is no screening site listed to serve the Batesburg-Leesville community, but DHEC is looking to change that.

“We’re continuing to seek partnerships in this effort, and encourage organizations interested in testing events to reach out to their local DHEC public health office,” said Ms. Renwick.

For example, community partners coming together for the Society Hill event included the Darlington County Administration, Emergency Services, and Sheriff’s Department; the Mayor of Society Hill, Tommy Bradshaw; the South Carolina Department of Transportation; the South Carolina National Guard; the South Carolina Highway Patrol; Regional Hospital Coalition; and Bethesda Baptist Church.

Testing now available at Self Regional Healthcare in Saluda has been a factor in identifying that the Saluda zip code 29138 now has 65 confirmed COVID-19 cases. “We believe the increase of cases identified in Saluda County is a result of increased testing by providers,” Ms. Renwick said.

Testing continues in Saluda County and the infection level there now could exceed 464 cases overall, based on projections made from the new data.

In Darlington County, where more than 460 people now will know whether or not they have been infected, DHEC’s Pee Dee regional health director James Bruckner said, “The best way to understand the impact that this virus is having on our community is to test for it. This is particularly important in our rural communities, where residents typically have limited access to testing and medical care. By working with local partners like CareSouth, we’re taking a boots-on-the-ground approach to ensure that our rural residents have critical access to testing so that they can continue to take the steps they need to help stop the spread of COVID-19.”

If DHEC can identify partners and host a testing site soon here in Batesburg-Leesville – which has no identified venue yet for testing – hundreds here may too have the certainty that they are virus-free. Others who are, in fact, found to be infected but have no visible symptoms may quarantine and save lives, moving one step further in helping to slow or stop altogether the spread of a killer virus from 29006 and 29070 to far beyond our community.