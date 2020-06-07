DHEC reports more than 500 new COVID cases, another record high

The latest DHEC heat map continues to show growth in coronavirus cases in the state’s major metropolitan areas.

For the second straight day, the number of new coronavirus cases reported by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has broken records. The newest data released Saturday afternoon recorded 512 new cases and seven additional deaths.

Of the latest tally, Lexington County posted 47 new cases. The two Batesburg-Leesville zip codes (29006 and 29070) saw an increase by a single new case to 59 confirmed cases.

The increase in confirmed cases comes as DHEC and healthcare providers continue to conduct testing clinics around the state. A total of 241,088 tests have been conducted in the state (by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs) as of Friday, June 5.

There are 118 mobile testing events scheduled around South Carolina through July 2. DHEC, in cooperation with Prisma Health. will host a mobile testing clinic on Saturday, June 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Batesburg-Leesville Elementary School. The tests will be free.