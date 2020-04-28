DHEC provides 15 facilities with COVID-19 rapid test device

Lexington Medical Center is one of 15 facilities around South Carolina to receive a new device recently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to provide rapid test results for COVID-19.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has deployed the Abbott ID NOW testing devices and testing supplies to “areas of the state where testing for the virus may be limited,” according to a DHEC press release. The devices were rushed to South Carolina by the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Manufactured by Chicago-based Abbott Laboratories, the testing devices can provide results from test specimens in 15 to 20 minutes, returning a positive test result in as little as five minutes. The molecular-testing technology was fast-track approved by the FDA in late March.

“This specialized technology will help us increase testing for those who are most susceptible to this disease and who live in areas of our state where access to COVID-19 testing isn’t easily accessible,” said Dr. Joan Duwve, DHEC’s Director of Public Health, in a release from the state health agency. “We wish every health care facility in the state could be provided with these new instruments, but until then, we’ve prioritized their distribution to the places where we hope they can have the biggest and best impact for South Carolinians.”

The devices use the same type of nasopharyngeal specimen (nose swab) as the traditional testing. A health care provider collects the patient’s specimen, enters the specimen into the device, and results are provided at point of care.

Because of the limited number of available tests, Lexington Medical Center will rapid-test patients based on specific symptoms and risk criteria.

In addition to Lexington Medical Center, the rapid-response testing machines and supplies have been distributed to:

Kershaw Health (Kershaw County)

Self Regional Healthcare (Greenwood County)

Piedmont Medical Center (York County)

Regional Medical Center: Orangeburg Hospital (Orangeburg County)

Bon Secours Health System (Greenville County)

AnMed Health (Anderson County)

Aiken Regional Medical Center (Aiken County)

McLeod Health Clarendon (Clarendon County)

Spartanburg Regional Healthcare (Spartanburg County)

Coastal Carolina Hospital (Jasper County)

MUSC Health Marion (Marion County)

Williamsburg Regional Hospital (Williamsburg County)

Al Cannon Detention Center (Charleston County)

S.C. Department of Corrections

According to the DHEC release, the agency considered several factors in determining where to send these initial rapid-test devices, including regions with high numbers of positive cases; regions with rates above the state average for underlying conditions like diabetes, hypertension and chronic diseases; and a facility’s capacity to use the machines to expand testing to rural communities.

DHEC has requested more of the rapid-test devices and additional testing supplies. However, no specific target date has been given to expect a new shipment.

For the latest information on COVID-19 in South Carolina, visit the DHEC’s official coronavirus portal.