DHEC has begun releasing ‘heat map’ as virus outbreak grows

The heat map released by DHEC shows where the virus “hot zones” are around the Palmetto State. Graphic provided by DHEC.

As the latest numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases around South Carolina grew to 774 and the death toll increased to 16, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control began releasing a heat map to illustrate the Palmetto State’s “hot zones.”

The heat map, posted to the DHEC website, illustrates the concentration of COVID-19 cases plotted against an outline of the state. The “hot zones” show the most cases concentrated around the population centers of Charleston, Columbia and Greenville. The oblong “hot zone” in the Midlands also reflects the high concentration of coronavirus in Kershaw County, where 83 positive tests have been recorded.

On Sunday, DHEC announced 113 new cases and one additional death related to coronavirus. Five new cases were reported in Lexington County, which has experienced 35 confirmed cases.

“Today’s announcement is a solemn reminder of how serious this disease is. It has challenged us as individuals and as a state and it has taken the lives of our neighbors and loved ones,” said Dr. Jonathan Knoche, DHEC physician in a press release announcing the new data. “We’re all in this together, and it is incumbent upon all of us to take action to stop the spread of COVID-19. If you can, we encourage you to please stay home and limit your close contact with others.”

Unlike its first release Thursday night, DHEC’s latest release of cases by zip code did not break down the number of cases reported within each zip code, but it did add 29006 (Batesburg) to the generic list that includes 29070 (Batesburg-Leesville), 29054 (Gilbert) and 29129 (Ridge Spring) in our area.