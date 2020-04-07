DHEC estimates nearly 800 ‘possible’ cases in Lexington Co.

As promised, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has begun releasing not just confirmed cases of coronavirus but projections of how many “possible” cases might exist per county and zip code.

In the latest DHEC estimates released through Monday night, there are now 130 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lexington County, and there COULD BE as many as 783 cases.

“These estimated counts represent those who are potentially undiagnosed. The estimate of possible cases is based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to 9 people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community,” according to the latest DHEC report. “By including estimates, we hope to better convey more meaningful information about the risk of disease spread in our community. We encourage everyone to continue to take action to protect themselves and those they love.”

Broken down by zip code, there are now eight confirmed coronavirus cases in two Batesburg-Leesville zip codes (29006 and 29070). However, based on the DHEC estimates, there could be as many as 37 additional undiagnosed cases.

With only two confirmed cases in the Gilbert zip code (29854), DHEC is projecting as many as 12 additional undiagnosed cases so far, according to their matrix.

The latest confirmed cases in South Carolina increased by 187 new cases in the data released late Tuesday afternoon, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 2,417. There were three additional deaths also announced Tuesday, bringing the death toll to 51 statewide.

Two of the fatalities revealed Tuesday were in Lexington County, the other in Greenville County. All three were elderly patients with underlying health conditions.