DHEC will bring virus testing to Batesburg-Leesville next month

DHEC is working through its goal of testing 110,000 each month in May and June, and a mobile testing clinic is now scheduled for Batesburg-Leesville. DHEC photo

Batesburg-Leesville has been included in the next flurry of mobile coronavirus testing clinics being conducted across the Palmetto State by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) and its healthcare partners.

Prisma Health and DHEC will conduct a mobile testing clinic at Batesburg-Leesville Elementary School on Saturday, June 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. All of DHEC’s mobile and popup testing clinics are free for anyone and, according to DHEC’s release, “are part of our ongoing efforts to increase testing in under-served and rural communities across the state.”

The addition of Batesburg-Leesville to the state health agency’s schedule of mobile clinics comes as DHEC announced Tuesday that it had surpassed its goal for administering COVID-19 tests in May. So far, the agency and its partners have administered 110,316 tests.

“We want South Carolinians to know that DHEC is doing everything we can to stop the spread of COVID-19, and a key component of that is increasing our testing capacity,” said Rick Toomey, DHEC Director. “DHEC continues to work with federally qualified health centers, hospitals, and other community partners to expand COVID-19 testing across the state as part of our statewide testing strategy. Together, we can increase the availability of testing and help everyone continue to take the steps needed to help slow the spread of COVID-19.”

DHEC has set a goal of testing 2 percent of the state’s population (110,000 people) each month in May and June. As more tests are administered, the number of positive test results increases as expected.

On Tuesday, DHEC announced that 253 new cases had been diagnosed in the latest report. Of those, there were 14 new COVID-19 diagnoses in Lexington County.

In all, two Batesburg-Leesville zip codes (29006 and 29070) have seen 51 confirmed coronavirus cases.

Four of the five latest daily reports from DHEC revealed more than 200 new cases per day. Last Friday, going into the long Memorial Day holiday weekend, the count spiked to 245 new cases that day, followed by 248 new cases in Saturday’s report. Sunday’s report showed 204 new cases.