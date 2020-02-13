Couple celebrates 66 years of devotion – and ‘tolerance’

Robert and Sara Addy will celebrate their 66th anniversary next month, and though not grammar school sweethearts, have found the secret to relational longevity. (Staff photo by Anna Long)

Love endures all, including time, as with Robert and Sara Addy.

The two will be married 66 years on March 4. For them, it all began in the sixth grade while riding Richard Robert’s bus to the Leesville Grammar School. Mrs. Addy remembered Miss Abercrombie and Ms. Mattie Bell Lindler, who were their teachers at Leesville Grammar.

When the Addys began their six-decade romance, he was in the Air Force and she was an educator who eventually found their way home to Batesburg-Leesville. (Photo courtesy of the Addys)

Mrs. Addy’s mother, Maude Kelly, taught at the Cedar Grove School. Mr. Addy had attended Caney Branch School, while Mrs. Addy went to Cedar Grove.

Each school had only two rooms. When the schools were closed, the students were bused to either Gilbert or Leesville. Grammar school sweethearts?

“Nooo,” Mrs. Addy said. It was a while before the two became a couple.

After both graduated from Batesburg-Leesville High School in 1950, Mrs. Addy went on to earn a teaching degree from the University of South Carolina. Mr. Addy joined the Air Force, where he handled aircraft control and warning.

“Our relationship really started after I joined the Air Force,” he said. During those four years, they corresponded frequently.

Following her graduation in January 1954, Mrs. Addy moved to Micro, North Carolina, to be with her family, who had moved at the end of her first year of college. “It really deserved that name because it was that small,” she laughed.

After Mr. Addy was transferred to Shaw Air Force Base, the couple married and lived in Sumter until he mustered out. They moved back to Batesburg-Leesville “because this was home for both of us,” Mrs. Addy reminisced.

She taught general math at Batesburg-Leesville High, and Mr. Addy went to work at the Savannah River Plant.

The coupled started a family and were blessed with two daughters, Anne Addy, who passed away in January of last year, and Kathryn Hatfield. They have four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren – the youngest of whom just turned one. The oldest has finished high school, and the other will finish high school this year.

To what do they contribute the longevity of their marriage? Mrs. Addy sat quietly for a moment before answering: “I never thought about it.”

Mr. Addy’s response was much quicker when he added, “Tolerance.”

Mrs. Addy questioned, “Tolerance?” Then she said, “In other words we put up with each other. And a lot of love and concern.”

Both are retired and are members of Cedar Grove Lutheran Church. As for their hobbies, Mrs. Addy helps Mr. Addy with the fruit trees he grows in their yard, and they also enjoy reading. She likes mysteries set in other countries, while he enjoys magazines and newspapers. They often babysit their smallest grandchild, Walker, who loves to talk on the phone, but mostly just smiles at the receiver.

The Addys’ marriage has endured the test of time because of their wonderful relationship showing that love does endure all, as taught in 1 Corinthians 13:7 – which states, “Love bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things.”