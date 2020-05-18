County Library still closed but refines patron service in COVID-19

Lexington County Public Library remains temporarily closed to the public as the effects of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 are still being felt across South Carolina.

Still, the library and its branches are working to meet the needs of patrons in their communities. The library offers instant access to ebooks, videos, audiobooks, databases and more through its website for library cardholders.

For those without a library card, the Lexington County Public Library offers an online application process to get a temporary one.

The library staff also has compiled a number of informational resources into a “Coronavirus Resource Directory,” which the library system describes as “a one-stop database of financial, health, educational and recreational information to help you and your family.”

Another service that the library provides is curbside holds pickup. Patrons with items on hold are contacted by the library to schedule a pickup day and time. The library asks that patrons reserving items for curbside pickup allow a minimum of one business day for processing of online holds.

Among the other adjustments made by the library to serve its patrons:

