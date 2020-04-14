Council’s rezoning delay may jeopardize Sprint Foods investment

The Sprint Food Store location near Aiken High School in Aiken – pictured in Wyatt Development’s rezoning request – was cited as an example of how Wyatt Development LLC might redevelop property at the corner of North Carolina Avenue and Highway 23 in Batesburg-Leesville if they can clear Town zoning hurdles.

The Batesburg-Leesville Town Council pressed the pause button on a rezoning request that could have paved the way for construction of a new “next level” food-and-fuel store looking to expand its footprint into the Midlands from the Aiken-Augusta area.

With some Council members present but spread around the chambers because of COVID-19 fears while others logged in by videoconference, Council voted 7-2 to table the requested rezoning of three properties at the corner of North Carolina Avenue and S.C. Highway 23 from “Residential” to “General Commercial” zoning.

The reason for the delay: Councilman Steve Cain wants a new traffic study conducted. Councilman Bob Hall made the actual motion to table the rezoning, expressing concern at the food store would be built alongside a string of residential properties on Highway 23 and the neighborhood behind.

Only Mayor Lancer Shull and Councilman Jason Prouse voted against delaying the rezoning. They wanted to clear the way for the three subject properties to be sold and redeveloped by Wyatt Development LLC of Graniteville, which has constructed numerous high-end commercial properties around the Aiken-Augusta area.

“If we’re not going to develop businesses along Highway 23, where are we going to develop?” asked Mayor Shull during the discussion over the rezoning request.

The delay ultimately could jeopardize construction of Sprint Food Stores’ first-ever location in the Midlands. The downtown Augusta-based convenience retailer currently operates 20 Sprint Food locations in Augusta, North Augusta and Aiken that offer, according to the company’s website, “quality gasoline and diesel fuel, fresh foods and beverages and a variety of additional services.”

The company’s marketing slogan promises “next level convenience.” Sprint Food Stores locations typically include gourmet roasted coffee bars, fountain drink and flavored ice kiosks, “28-degree beer caves” and hot foods.

In its rezoning request to the Town, Wyatt Development submitted a photograph of its latest Sprint Foods location in Aiken as an example of how the façade of the Batesburg-Leesville store might look if built. That site at the corner of Rutland Drive and S.C. Highway 19 near Aiken High School features adjacent retail spaces, including an AT&T cellular store and a Dollar Tree location, constructed by Wyatt Development.

The exact specifications of the proposed Batesburg-Leesville development were not submitted with Wyatt Development’s rezoning packet.

Because of a late-May time limit on the developer’s contract to purchase the 1.5 acres at the corner of North Carolina Avenue and Highway 23, Town Manager Ted Luckadoo warned Council that “tabling this and waiting (for a new traffic study) could do away with this deal in itself for the developer.”

Councilman Cain – who along with Councilwoman Shirley Mitchell wore a surgical mask throughout the meeting – replied, “I don’t give a damn about the developer.”

Councilman Cain then criticized Mr. Luckadoo for not having a traffic study already prepared prior to bringing the time-sensitive development deal to Town Council.

Earlier in the meeting, Assistant Town Manager Jay Hendrix had reported that a traffic count conducted just last year by the South Carolina Department of Transportation showed an average of 6,900 cars per day along the stretch of Highway 23 from Mitchell Street back to Highway 178 near the Batesburg district center.

Representatives of Wyatt Development LLC could not be reached Tuesday for comment on how Town Council’s inaction might impact their desire to expand their business interests into Batesburg-Leesville.

In other action Monday night, Town Council – while delaying one rezoning – unanimously voted to:

approve first reading rezoning of 14.5 acres off Mitchell Street adjacent to the Walmart Supercenter from “Single-Family Residential” to “Office and Institutional Commercial”;

approve first reading rezoning of .72 acres at West Columbia Avenue to “Transitional Commercial”; and

approve annexation of a .73-acre Mitchell Street “doughnut hole” that is currently surrounded by properties already within the Town Limits.

The meeting began with fireworks involving Councilwoman Mitchell, who groused and accused the Town Attorney Chris Spradley of lying when he advised that appointees to the Town planning commission and hospitality tax advisory committee needed to be residents of the Town. She and Councilman Cain argued that because the residency requirement was not specifically in the ordinances, they could appoint non-residents to sit on Town commissions.

With the meeting closed to the public because of the coronavirus restrictions, the Town was unable to establish a promised Facebook livestream of the meeting but instead posted its usual YouTube video of the meeting late Monday night.