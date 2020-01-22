Council reverses Water Commission vote; Mitchell claims ‘prejudice’

Batesburg-Leesville Mayor Lancer Shull has been re-installed as the Town’s representative on the Lexington County Joint Municipal Water and Sewer Commission following a special called meeting Tuesday night that lasted less than a half-hour — even with an executive session.

Last week, Town Council had voted 5-4 to appoint Councilman Steve Cain to the commission, ousting the mayor from the regional governing board that includes the mayors of Lexington, Cayce, Springdale, Swansea, Gaston and Pelion as commissioners. By Friday, a special called meeting had been announced to “reconsider” that appointment.

At Tuesday night’s meeting, Councilman Bob Hall — who had cast the deciding vote eight days earlier to sideline the mayor — made the motion to “reconsider” last week’s appointment. The reconsideration motion passed on a 7-2 vote, with only Councilman Cain and Councilwoman Shirley Mitchell dissenting.

A second motion by Councilman Jason Prouse immediately followed to re-appoint Mayor Shull to the Water and Sewer Commission. That motion passed by the same 7-2 margin. Councilman Hall, asked after the meeting why he called for the reversal, refused comment. “No comment,” he said.

With a large gallery of citizens in attendance, just before the reconsideration vote, Councilwoman Mitchell leveled claims of racism in the night’s proceedings.

“You all are so evil in this town. You are dirty,” she said, directly addressing the audience. “Black people, if you all don’t wake up, you all are going to be done like dogs. You need to wake up to what’s really going on in this town. You really need to wake up because it is unfair and very prejudice here. So, you better wake up before you have nothing.”

After the meeting, Councilwoman Johnnie Mae Speach-Lemon rejected that notion that the reversal of the Council’s original vote and the re-appointment of the mayor to the Water and Sewer Commission was a product of racism: “I don’t think it was racism. I mean, everybody is entitled to their own opinion, and maybe that’s just her (Mitchell’s) feelings. It’s what she thinks it is. I don’t think it’s racially motivated.”

Councilwoman Speach-Lemon said she reversed her original vote — which was to appoint Councilman Cain to the Commission — because “the mayor’s done this before.” She said she did not feel coerced by anyone into making her reversal.

“My opinion is my opinion, and if I decide that I want to vote some way, that’s the way I vote,” she said. “Nobody has anything to do with how I vote or who I vote for.”

In other actions, following an executive session, Town Council voted unanimously to renew the existing contracts of both the Town Attorney and the Town Judge. Councilman Cain was not in attendance for those votes, as he had excused himself from the meeting following the Water and Sewer Commission votes.

Story by Tony Baughman / Published January 21, 2020