Council passes ordinance pausing H-tax, nixing late fees

The Batesburg-Leesville Town Council, spread out at tables scattered around the Council chambers with some members wearing face masks, held a 13-minute emergency meeting Monday night and unanimously approved a seven-pronged “coronavirus relief” ordinance.

Among the provisions of the ordinance, the still-controversial hospitality tax collected by purveyors of prepared food and drink within the Town limits has been suspended through June 5. The action came after several area restaurateurs signed and sent a letter to Mayor Lancer Shull and Town Council, asking them to halt the H-tax collections as a way to encourage takeout and/or delivery dining.

The H-tax is not to be collected beginning Monday, April 13 for 60 days. However, under the emergency ordinance, “all amounts collected prior to the suspension are due and payable immediately.”

In other provisions of the emergency ordinance, Town Council approved:

no penalty shall be assessed for late payment of water bills;

no penalty for late payment of business license fees; and

all equipment at town parks are closed to public use, but open areas such as tracks and green space will remain open as long as social distancing is observed.

The emergency ordinance also modifies the Town’s Code of Ordinances to allow attendance at Town Council meetings by video conferencing. Under the ordinance, votes cast by video conferencing will be binding, and Town Manager Ted Luckadoo is to select a workable videoconferencing application that Council members will need to install “and become familiar with the application if they chose to avail themselves of this option.”

In addition, public comment at regularly-scheduled Town Council meetings is suspended “until such time as a safe alternative is put into place,” the ordinance states. Historically, public participation in Council meetings has been tepid, so while this codifies the lack of public comment time during meetings for the next 60 days, it likely will have little real impact.

The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Batesburg-Leesville Town Council has been listed as Monday, April 13. Whether or not that meeting will be held has not been formally announced.