Council calls special meeting to ‘reconsider’ water commission vote

The Batesburg-Leesville Town Council has called a special meeting for Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 6 p.m. to revisit a controversial decision last week to oust Mayor Lancer Shull from the Lexington County Joint Municipal Water and Sewer Commission.

The meeting is a public meeting, and citizens are encouraged to attend to ensure accountability of elected officials. The agenda released by the Town lists the only order of new business as a “motion to reconsider Council appointment to Joint Municipal Water and Sewer Commission.”

There also is an executive session scheduled to discuss the contracts for the Town Judge and Town Attorney.

At its last meeting, Town Council voted 5-4 to appoint Councilman Steve Cain to the Joint Water and Sewer Commission, effectively removing Mayor Shull. Mayor Shull had served on the Commission alongside the mayors of Lexington, Cayce, Swansea, Pelion, Gaston and Springdale, as well as appointees from County Council and other municipalities.

Councilman Bob Hall had cast the deciding vote — joining Council members Cain, Cynthia Etheredge, Johnnie Mae Speach-Lemon and Shirley Mitchell — to replace Mayor Shull with Councilman Cain, who had nominated himself to serve on the commission.

From Staff Reports / Published January 20. 2020