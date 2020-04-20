Council calls meeting to revisit potential rezoning for food store

Batesburg-Leesville Town Council is scheduled to meet Tuesday night in special session to revisit rezoning of land along West Church Street and North Carolina Avenue that could be redeveloped as a new high-end convenience store.

A called Council meeting is planned for 6 p.m. Tuesday to take up the rezoning tabled at last week’s regular monthly meeting. Concerns about traffic and the subject properties’ location among older residential properties prompted Council to vote 7-2 to delay its decision on whether to grant the rezoning request.

If approved, the rezoning to “General Commercial” will allow the two lots along West Columbia Avenue and a portion of a lot along North Carolina Avenue to become a new Sprint Foods Store. The Augusta-based convenience store chain, which operates 20 stores in the Aiken-Augusta, has expressed an interest in building its first store in the Midlands here in Batesburg-Leesville on the subject properties.

If Council votes to deny the request, a one-year moratorium on the land kicks in, and the developer potentially will abandon plans to invest in Batesburg-Leesville. Wyatt Development, based in Graniteville, has invested millions of dollars in building high-end commercial and residential properties around the Aiken-Augusta area.

Last week’s Town Council meeting was conducted in a format that allowed Council members concerned about coronavirus infection to participate and vote via videoconference. Many braved the meeting and attended live using social distancing/

Last week’s meeting was closed to the public, as is Tuesday’s special meeting, and under an emergency ordinance passed last month, public participation in Town matters has been suspended at Council meetings for the duration of the COVID-19 shutdown.

Last week’s meeting also was not livestreamed on either the Town’s website or its social media presence, as had been previously announced. Only a pre-recorded video of the meeting was available later, posted to the Town’s YouTube site.