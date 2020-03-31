Coronavirus count across South Carolina exceeds 1,000

With 13 new confirmed positives recorded here in Lexington County, and 158 additional positive tests statewide, the total number of coronavirus cases across South Carolina now has topped the 1,000 mark.

Four more people – residents of Aiken, Calhoun, Marion, and York counties – have died, bringing the total number of deaths to 22 statewide. Three of the deaths were among elderly patients with underlying health conditions, but one patient was a middle-aged individual who did not have underlying health conditions.

The latest update from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) raises the confirmed case count to 1,083 across 42 counties.

“Our hearts go out to the families and friends of these individuals, as well as to the medical professionals who helped care for them,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC medical consultant, in the afternoon release from the state health agency. “Their loss is a reminder that the risk of inaction on all of our parts is far too great. Social distancing and staying home have never been more critical in our fight against this pandemic.”

According to the latest DHEC report, the agency reported a backlog of specimens to be tested at DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory because of a nationwide shortage in the re-agents (chemicals) required to perform testing. But the lab received a fresh supply by March 27, and the backlog has now been eliminated.

DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours, the release stated, and is testing specimens seven days a week. Test results now can be provided to healthcare providers in 24 to 48 hours after specimen arrival, DHEC stated.

Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19.