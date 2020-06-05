Coronavirus cases top 13,000 as officials urge continued caution

The latest heat map from DHEC shows the highest number of new cases concentrated around the Columbia, Greenville and Charleston population centeers. Courtesy: DHEC

The latest report from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina since the beginning of the pandemic to 13,005.

DHEC reported 361 new cases on Thursday’s report; of those, Lexington County saw 26 new cases. The death toll increased to 525 with two deaths in Lexington County among the seven additional deaths reported Thursday.

Saluda County now has seen 148 positive COVID-19 cases since the outbreak began, making it the sixth most infectious county per capita in South Carolina.

The state health agency stated that as expected, part of the increase in COVID-19 cases likely can be attributed to increased testing efforts across the state. However, DHEC warned that other factors such as gatherings at which people fail to practice safety measures could be in play.

“The more people you expose yourself to, the more you multiply your risk of being exposed to the virus,” said Dr. Linda Bell, state epidemiologist, in a DHEC release. “There are those who are finding ways to hold graduations and open businesses safely through careful planning and attention to crowd density and safety measures such as wearing masks. When we don’t do those things, we can put ourselves and others at risk, and case counts will rise.”

Two Batesburg-Leesville zip codes (29070 and 29006) have seen a total of 56 confirmed coronavirus cases. DHEC estimates that undiagnosed cases could top 344 cases, bringing the total potential cases in the Batesburg-Leesville area to 499 possible cases (based on research that shows that asymptomatic cases often go undiagnosed).

DHEC states that to reduce the spread, everyone should take following precautions: