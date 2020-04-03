Community rallies behind Wiz, who’s off to feed the children

Cynthia Etheredge and Robbin Swygert load food into a van to be delivered to hungry kids all around the Batesburg-Leesville area. Staff photo by Tony Baughman

Tucked in the alleyway behind Wiz’s Eatery, the activities van from Olive Branch Baptist Church sat with its side and rear doors swung open.

A team of volunteers swarmed around the van, hauling box after box of food from Wiz’s storehouse and wedging them into the seats. Inside the restaurant, Cynthia Etheredge – a member of Batesburg-Leesville Town Council and receptionist at Batesburg-Leesville Primary School – sorted through packs of bologna and loaves of bread.

Wiz’s Kids Cupboard was just about ready to hit the road again, feeding folks who might otherwise go hungry during this time of chaos and fear.

“The school sends out food on Mondays, and we do two days a week,” Robbin Swygert said as she and the other volunteers loaded boxes. “We go all around the community, from the lake to Sandhills.”

While children statewide are locked out of classrooms by the ongoing virus disruption, many of the area’s poorest kids – some of whom rely on school breakfast and lunch for their only healthful meals each week – do have access to the school district’s emergency food service program. The district gives a week’s worth of bagged meals to each child who shows up on Mondays at one of its designated schools or along a bus route.

Volunteers move food from Wiz’s storeroom to the delivery van.

Wiz’s Kids Cupboard is designed to make sure no kids or their families fall through the cracks.

The mission is “to touch families that maybe don’t have transportation to town to get food, don’t have the means to buy it themselves,” said Swygert, an art teacher at B-L Primary. “We give them two meals a day and a snack every time we see them.”

On Tuesdays and Fridays, Swygert and Etheredge are joined in their outreach by speech teacher Stephanie Sawyer and social worker Lindsay Zemla. They load the van borrowed from Olive Branch Baptist and set out searching for people to bless.

“Mrs. Zemla is our social worker, so she has a lot of contacts for us,” Swygert said. “We’ve asked some of the teachers if they know any students who need food, too.” The projects feeds dozens of grateful people every day they’re out and about.

A Movement Begins

Wiz’s Kids Cupboard began as a spontaneous social media post by former mayor Jim Wiszowaty, who owns Wiz’s and has become iconic in the community for his restaurant’s huge portion sizes (at very affordable prices) and his trademark gruff demeanor. Usually, Wiz – as he is known to locals – uses his Facebook posts to market daily specials.

Wearing shorts, apron and a seemingly endless collection of brightly-colored compression socks, Wiz tags almost every video with the words, “Looky, looky…” and then describes his latest culinary creation. On that first Monday when schools were shuttered because of coronavirus, Wiz showed the true heart behind his crusty persona and unveiled the now-viral outreach plan to his Facebook followers.

“Now that the schools are closed, you know that we didn’t want any children to go hungry,” Wiszowaty said in that first video, displaying crates of individually-wrapped peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, cereal and milk, chicken biscuits and of course, bologna.

Wiz concluded that initial invitation with, “Don’t think you’re too proud to come see us.”

From that, the Batesburg-Leesville community sprang into action, and donations started rolling in to help Wiz & Company with the outreach. At last count, about $8,000 has been donated by businesses, churches and individuals to help Wiz buy food from his suppliers to give away free to kids.

Wiz mused in a later online video that the tremendous outpouring of compassion from his customers and friends should help Wiz’s Kids Cupboard stay on mission to feed the hungry for at least the next five weeks.

Though Wiz posts daily to social media, and has an obvious gift of gab (to match his acerbic wit), the man himself has declined numerous requests by Columbia television stations (and even this newspaper) to sit down and tell the tale behind his generous gesture. He instead humbly defers credit and praise to the quartet of volunteers who deliver the donated food directly into the hands of kids.

Theirs is a labor of love that has yielded so much love in return, the volunteers say.

“You see lots of smiles,” Swygert said, “and all the children we’ve seen are healthy. They say they feel good.”

The Kids Cupboard crew has begun not only giving away nutritious meals to those they meet. Recently, they started handing out books for kids to read while they and their families wait for life to get back to some measure of normalcy.

“They’re doing pretty good, all things considered,” Etheredge said of the kids she’s served. “I think seeing a face from the school makes them happy. They’re excited when they see us coming.”

Judging by Wiz’s social media posts, the takeout business at his eatery seems brisk even as social distancing rules have closed down all sit-down dining around the state. Still, just how well the popular restaurant will weather the rest of the coronavirus crisis and the deepening economic downturn remains to be seen.

Whatever the future holds for Wiz’s and his gigantic lunch portions, “the fat guy” – as he refers to himself in his videos – with the well-practiced curmudgeonry will be forever remembered by folks around these parts for that time he served Batesburg-Leesville’s kids with a loving spirit as brash and bold as his personality and as audacious as his famous sock collection.