Community lines up for surprise 18th birthday parade

One of the participants in last Saturday’s 18th birthday parade for Aliyah Shealy rolls out of the Midlands Tech parking lot. Staff photos by Tony Baughman

In this time of social distancing, with a global pandemic turning normal life upside-down, Aliyah Shealy’s family knew they could never throw a raucous surprise party to celebrate her milestone 18th birthday.

So they did the next best thing: they threw her a parade.

Just before noon last Saturday morning, a long line of cars, trucks and golf carts – led by a Batesburg-Leesville fire engine, no less – rolled out of the Midlands Technical College parking lot and meandered up Main Street in Leesville. The birthday girl stood on the sidewalk in front of her home, surrounded by family, and watched in amazement as the procession passed.

Aliyah Shealy, now 18, at her surprise parade

“It was a total surprise. I had no idea,” Aliyah said, clutching flowers, balloons and a handful of birthday cards. “They (her family) said we were going somewhere, and then I heard the fire truck, and I got a little suspicious.”

When she walked out her front door and a well-wisher asked to take her picture, and after she noticed balloons attached to a tree, Aliyah knew something unusual was afoot. On this day in this tight-knit little village, coronavirus simply would not stand between a young woman and her loved ones’ desire to make her birthday extra special.

The outpouring from family and friends – practicing their own unique brand of drive-by social distancing – was a very fine substitute indeed for a traditional birthday soiree.

“I think this is even better,” Aliyah said. “Honestly, it makes it even more special this way.”

The creativity that her friends – and even her high school principal Sonya Bryant and school board chair Stacey Derrick, who joined the parade – showed on her special day is so typically Batesburg-Leesville, Aliyah said.

“With where I live in and growing up here, I know that there are people who love me – and they just reiterated that today,” she said.

Like so many students now separated from their friends during the coronavirus lockdown, Aliyah is missing opportunities every day to share lasting memories with her high school friends. She is losing precious moments that she will never be able to recapture, and Aliyah gets emotional when she thinks about how the global pandemic has forever transformed her senior year.

“It’s been really tough,” she said, fighting back tears. “It’s been hard to think about that day that I left school; it might’ve been the last day I had with them.”

Fortunately, the beautiful show of love last Saturday – Aliyah Shealy’s very own surprise 18th birthday parade down Main Street in her hometown – helped fill something of the void left by this strange season’s school closings and the time apart from her friends.

“We’ve just been all trying to stay in touch with each other as much as possible,” she said, wiping away her tears. “It’s hard to do things, and we’ve been talking about how we’re going to celebrate after all this is over.”

Happy Birthday, Aliyah! We here at the Twin-City News do love a good parade.