COMET suspends rural bus service to/from B-L area

An employee of the Central Midlands Transit Authority wipes down one of the buses still transporting passengers around Columbia. Photo courtesy of COMET / Michael Dantzler Photography

The Central Midlands Transit Authority has suspended its pilot program to connect the Batesburg-Leesville area to essential services in Lexington and Columbia via the COMET bus service.

Launched in January, the rural COMET Route 97 has seen limited usage so far during its year-long planned trial. With the arrival of the coronavirus scare and required social distancing, the compact buses that came and went once a week on Thursdays have stopped rolling through Batesburg-Leesville – for the moment.

“The route is temporarily suspended right now. It will resume once this matter is resolved,” said John Andoh, executive director of the Central Midlands Transit Authority.

Meanwhile in Columbia, where COMET is based and where the virus pandemic has seen exponential growth in recent days, the transit authority’s brightly-painted buses continue to carry passengers. However, a new set of safeguards has been implemented, aimed at limiting the health risks of those who must use public transportation.

“During this time, we have been asked, Why are buses still on the road? To understand the answer, one must first understand that the people presently riding the buses are very likely conducting essential travel,” a release from the transit authority stated. “Getting our citizens to the places they need to go safely and reliably is at the heart of our mission and one that our drivers, staff and administrators take seriously. We will continue to observe safe practices, sanitize our vehicles and buildings and be there for our riders so that they can be there for the citizens of the Midlands as long as we are able.”

On Tuesday, the Central Midlands Transit Authority shuttered its COMET Central on the corner of Sumter and Laurel Streets in downtown Columbia. “This helps alleviate overcrowding concerns during the peak hours of the day and helps spread out customers to different transit stop locations,” according to the official announcement from the COMET.

Transit officials also have changed the way passengers may travel on the COMET buses. Seating will be limited to only one passenger per row, and customers will not be allowed to utilize the handrail for support.

“This is a conservative, but necessary, effort to control the spreading of germs,” according to the press release.

Once all of the available rows have the maximum one passenger under the new rules, the bus marquee will display a “BUS FULL” message.

“Understanding the potential challenges that the community may face in the coming weeks, we continue to encourage all riders to limit travel to only that which is essential,” the COMET announcement stated.

Mr. Andoh said is unsure when the rural connection to Batesburg-Leesville – where rainbow-hued “Catch The Comet” signs adorn new bus stops all over town – might return to this side of Lexington County. Asked to comment on the potential long-term future of the rural Route 97, he said, “Not right now; however, we will be looking forward to resume services soon.”